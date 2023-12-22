Faber tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over Montreal.

Faber put the Wild ahead 3-2 with a power-play marker in the second period, beating Sam Montembeault with a shot from the point, before adding an assist on Kirill Kaprizov's game-winner in overtime. The 21-year-old blueliner has been bumped up to Minnesota's top defensive pairing and first power-play unit with Jared Spurgeon (lower body) sidelined. Faber's responded well, recording four points (one goal, three assists) in his last three games. Overall, he's up to two goals and 16 points through 31 games in his rookie campaign.