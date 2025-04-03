Faber produced an even-strength goal and added a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The 22-year-old blueliner snapped a 12-game point drought with the performance. Faber hasn't been able to match the scoring pace from his breakout 2023-24 campaign, and over 72 appearances this season he's managed eight goals and 26 points. His secondary contributions have dipped as well -- after racking up 150 blocked shots and 65 hits last season, he's delivered only 102 blocks and 35 hits in 2024-25.