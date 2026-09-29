Faber underwent a procedure to repair his fractured skull and is without a timetable to return, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Faber left Friday's preseason contest against the Stars in the second period with his confirmed skull fracture. The 24-year-old's status will be closely monitored in the coming days until a timetable for his return is provided. Faber's role is not one that can be easily filled, as he exploded for 15 goals, 51 points, 173 shots on net and 148 blocked shots across 80 regular-season games in the 2025-26 campaign. He's a worthy candidate to occupy the IR spot in fantasy until he's able to return to Minnesota's top defensive pairing.