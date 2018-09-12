Wild's C.J. Motte: Headed for training camp

Motte will be on the Wild's roster for training camp.

Motte spent the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with ECHL Quad City, but did see a few games (nine) in the AHL with Iowa and Chicago. The 26-year-old has no chance of making Minnesota's 23-man roster, but could earn himself a two-way deal to play with Iowa this season.

