Wild's C.J. Motte: Headed for training camp
Motte will be on the Wild's roster for training camp.
Motte spent the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with ECHL Quad City, but did see a few games (nine) in the AHL with Iowa and Chicago. The 26-year-old has no chance of making Minnesota's 23-man roster, but could earn himself a two-way deal to play with Iowa this season.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...