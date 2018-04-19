O'Reilly received a call for promotion from AHL Iowa on Thursday.

While O'Reilly wasn't among the original wave of recalls from AHL Iowa, he will now join some of his AHL teammates in the press box as the Wild attempts to fend off elimination in Game 5. O'Reilly has a long history of floating between the two levels, but he's past the point in his career where he could be considered a breakout candidate for fantasy purposes.