Wild's Cal O'Reilly: Hits waiver wire
Minnesota placed O'Reilly on waivers Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
O'Reilly posted impressive numbers in the AHL last season, racking up 50 points in 62 games, but the 30-year-old forward has never been able to translate success in the minors to success in the NHL. He'll spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with the Wild's AHL affiliate, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him draw into a few contests with the big club throughout the season.
