Wild's Cal O'Reilly: Recalled from minors
O'Reilly was called up from AHL Iowa on Saturday.
Through his first five games in the minors, O'Reilly has notched one goal and two assists. Injuries continue to pile up for the Wild, especially at the forward position, which likely precipitated the need to bring up the center. The 31-year-old will make his debut for Minnesota against Calgary on Saturday.
