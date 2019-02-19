Wild's Cal O'Reilly: Returned to bus league
Minnesota reassigned O'Reilly to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.
Matt Hendricks (upper body) appears to be nearing a return to the lineup, so the Wild are no longer in need of O'Reilly's services as a depth forward. The 32-year-old American will return to a prominent role with AHL Iowa, where he's racked up 38 points in 43 appearances this campaign.
