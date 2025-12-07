Petersen logged a 30-save shutout in AHL Iowa's 3-0 win over Manitoba on Saturday.

Petersen hasn't had much success this year, given his 3-9-0 record, but two of his wins have been shutouts. He's added a passable 2.63 GAA and .901 save percentage in 12 appearances. Petersen won't get a look at the NHL as long as Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt both stay healthy, as Minnesota's duo has emerged as one of the best goaltending tandems in the league this year.