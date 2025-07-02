Petersen signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Wild on Wednesday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Petersen had a 3.14 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 31 regular-season appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2024-25. Although he signed a one-way contract, the 30-year-old still has a tough battle ahead of him for the backup role in Minnesota behind Filip Gustavsson. The 22-year-old Jesper Wallstedt will also be fighting for the No. 2 spot during training camp and is favored to win the job. If Petersen loses that battle, he will probably be the first goaltender summoned in the event of an injury, though Petersen would have to clear waivers before he can be sent to the minors.