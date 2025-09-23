Peterson will start in Tuesday's road exhibition game versus the Stars, and the plan is for the netminder to play all three periods, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Petersen will don the Wild sweater for the first time after signing a one-year, $775,000 contract in free agency. The 30-year-old is competing with Jesper Wallstedt for the No. 2 gig behind Filip Gustavsson in training camp. Petersen struggled with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2024-25, posting a 13-15-3 record, .885 save percentage and 3.14 GAA, so he may not have the inside track to win the backup role in Minnesota.