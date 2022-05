Addison, Kevin Czuczman, Joe Hicketts, Dakota Mermis, Mitch Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Kyle Rau, Mason Shaw, Nick Swaney and Zane McIntyre were promoted from AHL Iowa on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

All of these players will be on hand for the Wild's postseason run, but they're all unlikely to crack Minnesota's lineup unless multiple injuries arise. Addison picked up four points through 15 top-level appearances during the regular season.