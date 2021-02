The Wild reassigned Addison to AHL Iowa on Sunday.

The 20-year-old got his first taste of NHL action this past week, recording no points, four shots and two hits across 18:31 of average ice time in three games. This news is likely evidence that Carson Soucy, who just got out of the COVID-19 protocol Thursday, is nearing a return to action. Addison will head back to the minors, where he's racked up three assists and a plus-5 rating in three games this year.