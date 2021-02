The Wild promoted Addison to the taxi squad via AHL Iowa on Thursday.

The 20-year-old began the season in the minors, where he's recorded three assists and a plus-5 rating through three games. Addison was a key trade piece last season from Pittsburgh, as he figures to be a major player in the future of the franchise. The Wild currently have five players residing in the league's COVID-19 protocol, so Addison's NHL debut could be on tap shortly.