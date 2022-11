Addison notched a goal on three shots along with one helper in the Wild's 6-1 blowout victory against the Jets on Wednesday.

Addison earned his first goal of the season early into the second period on a wrist shot assisted by Jon Merrill and Matt Boldy. The 22-year-old defenseman also has nine helpers through 19 contests this season and is proving to be quite the facilitator as he gets his bearings in his 37 career games.