Addison notched three assists, including two on the power play, fired five shots on goal and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Addison was involved in each of the Wild's goals, earning primary assists on each tally. Through three contests, the 22-year-old blueliner has four helpers, including three on the power play. He's added five shots and a blocked shot, but his minus-5 rating is a sign of the Wild's problems on defense as a team. Nonetheless, Addison's productivity with the power play is an encouraging sign for the defenseman as he looks to stick in the NHL all year.