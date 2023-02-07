Addison notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Addison has continued to contribute solid offense with four assists over his last eight games. He's also gone minus-7 in that span, indicating he still has work to do in the defensive zone. He was scratched Dec. 9 due to defensive trouble, so his spot in the lineup can't be considered totally safe yet. The 22-year-old has three goals, 22 assists, 60 shots on goal, 30 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 48 appearances.