Addison hasn't been used yet in the 2023 playoffs.

Addison had three goals and 29 points in 62 regular-season contests. He averaged just 16:07 of ice time, but that included 3:29 with the man advantage, which led to him accumulating 18 power-play assists. However, since the Wild acquired John Klingberg on March 3, Addison has drawn into the lineup just five times. At this point, the 23-year-old might not play at all in the postseason unless the Wild run into injury problems.