Addison recorded an assist in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Addison helped out on a Kirill Kaprizov tally in the second period. Over his last 12 games, Addison's supplied six assists, but he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman has 27 points through 52 contests overall, but his minus-18 rating has kept him confined to a third-pairing role with time on top power-play unit, where he's earned 18 of his 24 assists. The offense is good enough to roster in fantasy, but with the Wild in a tight playoff race, he could find himself scratched should the team upgrade its blue line before the trade deadline.