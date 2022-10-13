Addison made the Wild's opening roster, Sarah McLellan of the StarTribune reports.

Addison had two goals and four points in 15 games with Minnesota in 2021-22, but spent most of the season in the AHL where he scored seven goals and 34 points in 43 contests. The 22 year old defenseman is skilled with the puck and projected to get power-play ice time in the Wild's opening game against the Rangers on Thursday. We'll have to see how things change once Jon Merrill is healthy, but there's an opportunity here for Addison to stick with the Wild if he comes out of the gate strong.