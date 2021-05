Addison recorded an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Addison entered the lineup with Carson Soucy (undisclosed) out of action Monday. The 21-year-old Addison then delivered his first career point when he set up Jordan Greenway's first-period tally, which stood as the game-winning goal. It's unclear how long Addison will stick in the lineup -- he spent most of 2020-21 in the minors with 22 points in 31 contests for AHL Iowa.