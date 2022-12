Addison will be a healthy scratch Friday against the Oilers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Coach Dean Evason believes scratching Addison should serve as a wake-up call for the young blueliner -- he also told reporters Addison "needs to defend better." Addison's gotten off to a nice start, at least offensively, with two goals and 14 points through 25 games this season, so don't expect him to be out of the lineup for long.