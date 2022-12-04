Addison scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Ducks.

Addison, who scored his second goal in five games Saturday, is shaking off a tough 14-game stretch. The 22-year-old defenseman recorded just two assists from Oct. 22 to Nov. 19. Over his past five games, however, Addison has collected five points and a plus-3 rating. Addison, who added two shots Saturday, was credited with the game-opening marker after his one-timer from the blue line was inadvertently deflected by Ducks left winger Max Jones.