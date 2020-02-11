Wild's Calen Addison: Part of big trade Monday
Addison was traded along with Alex Galchenyuk and a 2020 first-round pick to Minnesota via the Penguins on Monday in exchange for Jason Zucker, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The 19-year-old will be a key piece in the future for the Wild, as he's enjoyed an illustrious career in the WHL. With Lethbridge, Addison has racked up 206 career points across 241 games in his three-year career in the league. The No. 53 overall pick in the 2018 draft could ascend to AHL Iowa following his junior season following the 2019-20 campaign.
