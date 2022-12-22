Addison registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Addison helped out on Joel Eriksson Ek's tally in the third period. The 22-year-old Addison has two goals and six power-play helpers over his last 13 contests, though he's been limited to third-pairing minutes at even strength. The young defenseman has 16 points (12 on the power play), 38 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 31 contests -- he's got some room to grow defensively, but his offense is enough to earn attention in fantasy.