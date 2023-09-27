Addison practiced on the Wild's first power-play unit Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Addison saw time on the top power-play unit during 2022-23 as well, but he sank in the depth charts towards the end of the campaign, to the point where he was a healthy scratch in 19 of Minnesota's final 29 regular-season contests. Addison should get a chance to start fresh this season, and so far he seems to be taking advantage of the opportunity during training camp. Wild coach Dean Evason praised the blueliner's five-on-five play in the defensive zone during Minnesota's 4-3 preseason victory over Colorado on Sunday. Addison had three goals and 29 points in 62 outings with Minnesota last year.