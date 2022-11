Addison posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Addison snapped a five-game point drought with the helper on Kirill Kaprizov's first of two goals in the game. Through 13 games, Addison has eight assists, six of which have come with the man advantage. While his offense is solid, he's still finding his way on defense at the NHL level. He has a minus-9 rating, 11 blocked shots and six PIM, and he's been dropped to the third pairing at even strength.