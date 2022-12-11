Addison logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Addison was scratched Friday, with head coach Dean Evason calling out the 22-year-old for his defensive work. Addison ultimately wasn't asked to do much with 14:07 of ice time Saturday, but he was able to make a positive impact on offense while helping Filip Gustavsson to earn his first shutout. As long as he stays out of the press box, Addison has appeal as a depth defenseman in fantasy. He's earned two goals, 13 assists (11 on the power play), 31 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 26 appearances.