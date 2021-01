Addison was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.

Addison was a nice trade asset acquired in the Jason Zucker trade with Pittsburgh last season, but the youngster will begin the 2021 season with AHL Iowa. The 20-year-old will be a key piece of the future for the Wild, as he racked up 206 points across 241 games in his three-year career in the WHL. Expect Addison to spend the majority of his time in the AHL for the upcoming season as he continues to develop.