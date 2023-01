Addison managed a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Four of Addison's six points in January have come with the man advantage. He had just five points in December, so he's made some progress on offense, though the 22-year-old blueliner remains a bit inconsistent. Through 41 contests overall, he's earned 22 points, including 16 power-play assists, 52 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating.