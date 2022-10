Addison picked up two assists in 16:04 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Canucks.

Addison has gotten off to a great start this season, having racked up six helpers, four with the man advantage, through the first four games of the campaign. The 22-year-old rookie should continue to quarterback Minnesota's No. 1 power-play unit, making him an appealing option in all fantasy formats.