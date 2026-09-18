Pickard is set to start at home against Chicago for Saturday's preseason game, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

While goaltenders will sometimes serve in only half of an exhibition tilt, the intention is for Pickard to play the full 60 minutes. He had a 5-6-2 record, 3.68 GAA and .871 save percentage in 16 regular-season appearances with Edmonton in 2025-26. If Filip Gustavsson (hip) isn't available for the start of the campaign, then Pickard will likely enter the season as Jesper Wallstedt's understudy. However, Pickard might lose his roster spot once Gustavsson is healthy.