Pickard allowed five goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Pickard endured a difficult debut with the Wild as Winnipeg capitalized on several scoring opportunities. He surrendered two goals in the opening period before allowing Cole Perfetti's power-play winner in the second, followed by two more tallies in the third. The veteran netminder struggled to contain Winnipeg's top offensive unit, which combined for seven points. Pickard's fantasy value remains limited unless he can secure more consistent playing time.