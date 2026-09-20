Pickard turned aside 14 of 16 shots during Saturday's 3-2 preseason overtime win over Chicago.

Pickard drew the start during Saturday's preseason opener and was in the crease for the entire matchup, as expected. The 34-year-old made 16 regular-season appearances for the Oilers last year, and he went 5-6-2 with a 3.68 GAA and .871 save percentage. Filip Gustavsson (hip) is expected to be sidelined until around early November, so Pickard seems likely to serve as the primary backup to Jesper Wallstedt once the regular season gets underway.