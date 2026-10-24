Pickard will patrol the road crease in Sunday's clash against the Canucks, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

With Minnesota facing a back-to-back over the weekend, head coach John Hynes stated that Pickard would be called to action for Sunday's clash. The 34-year-old netminder struggled in his lone outing of the 2026-27 season thus far, where he surrendered five goals in a loss to the Jets on Oct. 13. While his fantasy value is capped at a low bar given Jesper Wallstedt's dominant workload between the pipes, Pickard could be a solid spot start for fantasy managers in a pinch, given the Wild will likely be favored over Vancouver in Sunday's matchup.