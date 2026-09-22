Pickard made 16 of 20 saves in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Pickard allowed one goal in each of the first three periods before he allowed the OT winner to Chicago's Bowen Byram just under 30 seconds into the extra stanza. The 34-year-old netminder has played each of Minnesota's last two preseason outings, where he has a combined stat line of 30 saves on 36 total attempts. Despite Monday's struggles, the veteran netminder is expected to play a role for Minnesota early in the season with Filip Gustavsson (hip) expected to miss roughly one month.