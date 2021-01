Talbot stopped 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

It was the second straight overtime win versus the Kings for Talbot and the Wild, who trailed 3-1 through 40 minutes of both contests. Talbot signed a three-year deal with the Wild in the offseason, his fourth organization since the start of the 2018-19 season. With teammate Alex Stalock (upper body) on the shelf indefinitely, Talbot has an early opportunity to seize the No. 1 role in Minnesota.