Talbot allowed only one goal on 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Talbot started both of the Wild's games in Vegas and emerged with two wins and just three goals allowed on 65 shots. The 33-year-old goalie has won five of his last six starts to improve to 11-5-2 on the year. He's posted a 2.26 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 19 appearances overall. Talbot has clear hold on the No. 1 job in goal for the Wild. He could face a tough test if he gets the start in Monday's home game versus the Avalanche.