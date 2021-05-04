Talbot allowed five goals on 32 shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Talbot gave up all five goals in the first two periods. Head coach Dean Evason elected to ride with his starter, who was perfect in the final 20 minutes while the Wild tallied three unanswered goals for a comeback win. The 33-year-old Talbot improved to 18-7-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .918 save percentage after Monday's shaky win. If he gets the start in Wednesday's rematch, Talbot will still be a risky fantasy play against Vegas' dangerous offense.