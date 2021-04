Talbot allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 loss to Colorado on Monday.

Talbot suffered his first regulation loss since March 18 after the Avalanche raced out to a 4-1 lead and held on for the one-goal victory. He had entered the night with a sparkling .950 save percentage over his previous nine outings. Talbot could get another crack at Colorado in Wednesday's rematch, though it's possible Minnesota will turn to Kaapo Kahkonen for that one.