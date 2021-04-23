Talbot will tend the twine for Friday's road clash with LA, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Talbot is riding a four-game winning streak and hasn't lost in regulation in his last six contests during which he's gone 5-0-1 with a 2.14 GAA. It would likely take a significant drop in form from Talbot at this point to see Kappo Kahkonen unseat him as the preferred option in goal heading into the final weeks of the season. Still, with a back-to-back on the schedule, Kahkonen will likely defend the cage versus the Sharks on Saturday, though a starter has yet to be officially named.