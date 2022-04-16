Talbot will tend the twine on the road versus the Blues on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Talbot will get the first game of the Wild's back-to-back, which likely means Marc-Andre Fleury will protect the crease versus San Jose on Sunday. For his part, the 34-year-old Talbot is undefeated in regulation in 13 straight contests, during which he is 10-0-2 with a 2.33 GAA. At this point, the Wild should be expected to continue alternating between Talbot and Fleury, though who gets the nod for Game 1 of the playoffs likely remains up in the air.