Talbot turned aside all 25 shots he faced in Friday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.

It was an impressive bounce-back performance for Talbot, who recorded his first shutout of the season after coughing up 13 goals over his prior three starts. The 33-year-old sports a 2.60 GAA and .913 save percentage on the year -- solid numbers, but not ones likely to break Kaapo Kahkonen's hold on the top job in Minnesota.