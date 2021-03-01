Talbot will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen will form a tandem in the crease moving forward following news that the Oilers claimed Alex Stalock off waivers Monday. The Wild are on a six-game win streak, and Talbot is responsible for keeping that alive Monday. He's been fantastic to start the year, generating a .926 save percentage and a 4-2-0 record. The Golden Knights haven't scored more than three goals in seven straight games, but they managed to win four of those contests.