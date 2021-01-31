Talbot will start in the home crease Sunday against the Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Talbot is making his first start since suffering a lower-body injury Jan. 22. While he's back to full health, the injury bug in Minnesota persists, as Matt Dumba (lower body) and Marcus Foligno (COVID-19 protocol) -- two of the Wild's better defensive players -- will both be out Sunday. Nevertheless, Talbot was on top of his game before the injury, recording a .925 save percentage through four appearances, so perhaps he can weather the storm.