Talbot will defend the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Talbot has been up and down this year, but he sports an overall .916 save percentage and 3-1-0 record. The matchup against the Avalanche is typically one of the toughest in the league. However, Nathan MacKinnon's (lower body) absence should alleviate some of the risk for fantasy managers looking to play Talbot.