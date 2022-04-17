Talbot made 24 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues on Saturday.

It wasn't his best outing, but he still gave the Wild a chance to win as they roared back from a 4-1 deficit heading into the third. And Talbot didn't really have a chance on the winner. Pavel Buchnevich wrapped around the net and instead of trying to stuff the puck in as Talbot went post-to-post, the winger fed Brayden Schenn in the high slot for the winner. St. Louis has been Talbot's kryptonite of late -- he also lost in OT a week ago Friday in the city, and he allowed 10 goals in those two losses. After a seven-game win streak in March, Talbot has gone 2-0-3 and is splitting time in the blue paint with Marc-Andre Fleury, who is 3-1-0 this month.