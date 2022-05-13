Talbot allowed four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 6. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot's playoff debut was ultimately the Wild's last game, as they couldn't keep pace with the Blues. The deficit was 4-0 after two periods, leaving the 34-year-old on the hook for the season-ending loss. He had a solid 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 49 regular-season outings. Talbot is under contract for one more year, so he could go into 2022-23 as the Wild's presumptive starter in net.