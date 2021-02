Talbot was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Thursday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Talbot is expected to take a private jet to Anaheim with five of his teammates who were also removed from the protocols list Thursday, so he should be ready to return at some point during Minnesota's current road trip. He'll take over as the Wild's No. 1 netminder whenever he's deemed ready to rock by Minnesota's coaching staff.