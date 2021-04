Talbot stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Talbot turned in a decent effort to pick up his third straight win. The 33-year-old improved to 15-6-3 with a 2.40 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 25 contests. He's won six of his eight appearances in April and should be favored to start again Wednesday in Arizona.